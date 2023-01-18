On Sunday, Powell Assistant Police Chief Gage Wilson responded to a report of a nude woman screaming at neighbors from her mobile home.
Wilson arrived to find a mobile home covered in blood, several broken windows and a blood-covered, nude woman.
When Wilson returned to his vehicle to get medical supplies to aid the woman, she “came up from behind and began assaulting him and covered Assistant Chief Wilson in her blood,” according to police.
After a brief struggle, the woman was arrested and covered with a blanket until paramedics arrived.
Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone expressed his gratitude to Jackson and DeKalb County Sheriff’s offices and Highlands Medical for their quick response to assist Wilson.
Stacey Waldrep, 38, was charged with one count of felony assault on a police officer and is being held on a $2,500 bond. As of press time there were no further charges, though authorities expect there to be more at a later time.
