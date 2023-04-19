STEAM’d Shrimps win Coding award

The STEAM’d Shrimps, Wills Valley Elementary’s 2nd Grade LEGO League Explore robotics team, competed in the FIRST Robotics Rocket City Regional Competition in Huntsville on April 8. A record number of teams registered for this division.
The Wills Valley team worked hard to create a solution for renewable energy in our community. Their solution was focused on “Micro-Hydro” to harness hydroelectric energy from our rivers in a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach. Wills Valley’s 2nd grade team won an award for Robotics Coding. The team showed good communication skills and gave an effective explanation about how the computer code they wrote made the team model move.
