Section of I-59 N reopens

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that more than five miles of reconstructed northbound roadway of Interstate 59 between Reece City and Collinsville were reopened Monday afternoon.
The northbound roadway from near milepost 194 to about a mile north of the DeKalb County line has been closed, with all traffic shifted to the southbound roadway since last summer.
The southbound roadway will remain reduced to one lane while barriers are removed and relocated for the next phase of the project.
Expect a lane closure beginning at milepost 198 for work to construct a crossover for a future traffic shift to the southbound roadway to allow reconstruction of the next five mile-segment of the northbound roadway, from milepost 199.5 to south of Exit 205 (Alabama 68) in DeKalb County. Once all 11 miles of roadway have been reconstructed, contractor Wiregrass Construction will pave the final layer on the entire project. The $44 million project is anticipated to be complete in late spring or early summer of 2024.
This project, a recently-completed $25.2 million project that replaced about eight miles of the northbound roadway through Fort Payne, and a recently-begun $40.8 million project to reconstruct the northbound roadway from Fort Payne to Hammondville, represent a combined total of about $110 million invested by the state so far in reconstructing I-59 through northeast Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.