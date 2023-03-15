Workforce Development Programs are for girls, too

Zoey Pack is one of many female welding students at Northeast Alabama Community College training to meet the increasing workforce demand for skilled trades.

Over the last several years, the administration of Northeast Alabama Community College has made a concerted effort to expand the college’s offerings in the area of workforce development and career technical instruction to assist the rising labor shortage experienced in the area.

Currently, there are 10 programs housed under the Workforce Development umbrella at NACC: Building Construction; Advanced Drafting & Manufacturing; Emergency Medical Services; Engineering Technician; Industrial Electronics; Mechatronics; Machine Tool Technology; Salon & Spa Management; and Welding.

