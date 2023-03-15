Workforce Development Programs are for girls, too

Over the last several years, the administration of Northeast Alabama Community College has made a concerted effort to expand the college’s offerings in the area of workforce development and career technical instruction to assist the rising labor shortage experienced in the area.
Currently, there are 10 programs housed under the Workforce Development umbrella at NACC: Building Construction; Advanced Drafting & Manufacturing; Emergency Medical Services; Engineering Technician; Industrial Electronics; Mechatronics; Machine Tool Technology; Salon & Spa Management; and Welding.
Each year, the college graduates an average of 264 students with Associate in Applied Science degrees and another 180 students earn certification in a field of study. An astounding average of 1,080 students earn short term certificates each year at Northeast.
As NACC has worked to increase training opportunities in the area, the college has seen an increased number of female students completing these career tech programs and entering the workforce. Recently, 70% of Northeast graduates earning an AAS degree were female. Female students also made up the majority of completions in certificate programs, with 54% completing certificates and 53% earning short term certificates.
“With the ongoing skilled worker shortage in the United States, more and more women are looking at jobs that have been nontraditional for them,” says NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We greatly encourage this and believe that these are increased and often new opportunities for women.”
Many female students have completed the welding program at NACC and are now using their skills in the local workforce. This follows a nation-wide trend of more and more women entering male-dominated industries. According to chartercollege.edu news, only 7.5% of all employed welders in the United States are women.
Promise Young is one such student, and she will graduate from NACC with a degree in welding this May. She became a student at Northeast through the Adult Education program after deciding she was ready to go back to school. She says she wanted to create a better future for herself and her family.
“I decided to do welding because of the good pay and the ability to work in a shop setting, learning new skills,” explains Young, who currently works as a welder at Lozier in Scottsboro and says she would like to be a traveling welder in the future. “Welding class has been my favorite, and all my instructors were amazing.”
Kerry Wright, dean of Workforce Development, says these women are an inspiration to future career tech students. “These ladies have demonstrated incredible resolve in taking control of their future,” Wright says. “In doing so, they are proving that the girls can do anything the boys can do. We are so proud of their effort and success.”
Lacy Frasier is another NACC student who is pursuing career in welding. Like Young, Frasier did not attend college immediately after high school.
“I did not consider that I would even get the opportunity to go to school again,” she says. “When I was 30 years old, I was given the opportunity to go to Northeast. Although it was an uncomfortable decision for me to make, I took the chance. I knew nothing about welding when I began, but not long into learning this trade I learned that it is something that I will enjoy doing.”
Frasier also credited her instructors at NACC and says has learned so much from each of them. She is still exploring future places of employment and is looking forward to what opportunities will arise as she nears graduation.
Shelby Parker is also completing welding classes at Northeast. She is currently a Junior in high school and attends the DeKalb Virtual Academy. As a dual enrollment student, Shelby is earning high school and college credit simultaneously. She says she chose dual enrollment because she wanted to graduate high school and immediately enter the workforce with the same skill set as a college graduate. She is currently taking four welding classes and hopes to complete her AAS degree before graduating high school. A career in welding has always been a goal for Shelby. She says she likes to work with her hands and “create something from nothing.” She also said she is intrigued by the risk factors involved in welding and would like to travel and weld in the future.
“I learned more about welding through my stepfather, who used to work on the pipelines,” Parker says. “I would like to complete my welding degree and maybe work for NASA or a pipeline someday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.