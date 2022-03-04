8 Arrested, 70 Grams of Meth Seized in Raid

Eight were transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office conducted a raid in the Blake Community on Thursday, March 3.
Led by the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Deputies, Investigators, Interdiction Agents, and the Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit arrived at the residence on County Road 515 at approximately 1 pm to execute a search warrant. During the execution of the search, approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine was located.
Four firearms and an undisclosed amount of currency was also seized. Several subjects located at the residence or located after fleeing the area were also found to have existing warrants.
James Monroe Lee (48 of Rainsville) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug - Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to Elude.
Cory Michael Coots (31 of Rainsville) was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute - Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Andrew Lee Gonzalez (29 of Rainsville), Bryan Lee Burt (31 of Rainsville), Andrea Nicole Liles (27 Rainsville) and Bradley Shane White (48 of Rainsville) were all charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Catherine Chyanne Wells (37 of Rainsville) and Austin Taylor Wagner (24 of Rainsville) were both arrested on existing warrants with the DCSO.
A Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also assisted in the operation.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: "This was truly an amazing team effort. The property in question was large, and it took all hands-on deck to maintain control of the situation and conduct a thorough search. Added precautions had to be taken due to there being a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms on the property. Those two things don't mix."
"This is a great example of what we've put together in the last several years. We had corrections officers, transport officers, Special Response Team members, aviation assets, K-9 deputies, and the Narcotics Unit all working together to stop the flow of this poison in the community. We also had multiple skilled medical professionals on scene in case of a critical incident," said Sheriff Welden.
"God Bless!" Concluded Sheriff Welden.
