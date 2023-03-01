The Mentone Area Preservation Association is teaming with Northeast Alabama Community College to offer one high school senior a scholarship covering full-time (12 hours) tuition for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.

Download the scholarship application from mapamentone.com/heritage-scholarship. Applications MUST be emailed or postmarked no later than April 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.