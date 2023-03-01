The Mentone Area Preservation Association is teaming with Northeast Alabama Community College to offer one high school senior a scholarship covering full-time (12 hours) tuition for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Have a permanent address in the 35984 or 35989 zip code (Mentone, Valley Head or Hammondville)
• Be a DeKalb County high school senior graduating in 2023
• Have a minimum 2.5 grade point average (GPA)
• Be eligible for acceptance to NACC and enroll full time (12 credit hours)
• Submit an original essay between 500 and 750 words. It may be hand-written or typed. (If hand-written, please include word count.)
• All research must be cited on a separate page. This will not count toward the total number of words.
• Essays displaying plagiarism will be disqualified.
Essay Contest Topics (choose one):
Topic 1 - Research a historical topic about Mentone, Valley Head or Hammondville and briefly tell us about it. This could be a period of time, a genre (summer camps or hotels, Civil War, early 20th century, etc.), a notable person, architecture or events. Also, explain why the topic interests you, what you have learned from it and why it is important to be preserved. Do you see any connections between the past, present and future?
Topic 2 - If your family has lived in Mentone, Valley Head or Hammondville for 100 years or more, please tell us how your ancestry has influenced your life and your understanding of history. What have you learned about the importance of preserving the history and heritage of families and their communities? Do you see any connections between the past, present and future?
• NACC Archives & Special Collections - A repository of historical materials documenting the northeastern portion of the state of Alabama and its immediate surrounding area, includinginclude items such as historic manuscripts, photographs, artifacts, and secondary sources. Staff will assist patrons in their local history research.
• DeKalb County Public Library
• DeKalb County, Alabama Historical Group
• The Groundhog Archives - Since 1982, it has printed many historical articles pertaining to our area (with a focus on Mentone). If you plan to apply for the Heritage Scholarship, we will gladly load the digital archive onto a flash drive for you, or come to our office to read the paper in person.
• Newspapers.com offers a 7-day free trial with access to a large archive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.