Primaries had mostly good outcomes for female candidates

Tuesday’s Primary election produced a pretty good night for women in the running.
Assistant District Attorney Summer Summerford won the first election for District Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit since 1992 to earn the right to succeed her boss, Mike O’Dell, who has held the job since 1996 and will retire once she is sworn in next year.
Summerford received 69% of the DeKalb vote total over her opponent, former Rainsville Mayor Nick Jones. The final vote total was 8,333 to 3,724. In Cherokee County, which is also part of the district, Summerford received 76% of the vote to Jones’ 23%. Jones is an owner of the Southern Torch newspaper, which ran repeatedly articles criticizing O’Dell’s office for plea deals in high profile cases, prompting Summerford to tell a crowd at a campaign kickoff event that she needed their financial contributions because “not everyone owns their own media.”
Elsewhere on the ballot, Alabama Gov Kay Ivey won her GOP primary outright, facing off against eight challengers. Lindy Blanchard was one of them and finished 3 percentage points above businessman Tim James for second place in the race. Ivey won 54% of the vote statewide, 59% in DeKalb County. Blanchard, who campaigned in DeKalb County, received 19% of the vote in Alabama and 22% of the local vote.
On the Democratic side, Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier will have a June 21 runoff to determine which of them will run against Ivey during the November general election. Flowers got 33% of the vote statewide, 24% in DeKalb, while Sanders-Fortier received 32% of the vote across Alabama and 14% in DeKalb. Chad “Chig” Martin got 22% of the local vote but finished with only 5.6% of the statewide vote.
Katie Britt, the former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, is in a June 21 runoff against Mo Brooks for the nomination to run as a Republican seeking to succeed the retiring Richard Shelby. If elected, she would become the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama. Statewide, she received 48% of the vote. In DeKalb County, she received 53%. Brooks received 29% statewide and 20% in DeKalb. Mike Durant finished third with 23% both statewide and in DeKalb. On the Democratic side, Will Boyd seized the nomination with 63% of the vote statewide and 54% locally.
Rhonda Gore defeated Rick Neighbors locally, 54% to 45%, for the Democratic nomination to run this fall against 13-term incumbent Robert Aderholt, who was unopposed in the GOP primary, for Fourth Congressional District Congressman. But she lost statewide by a 54% to 46% margin.
Ginny Shaver defeated Brent Rhodes to secure re-election as state representative in District 39. Across the district, she received 71% of the vote and 52% in the portion of DeKalb she represents.
