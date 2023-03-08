Dade County police in Trenton, Ga., arrested 26-year-old Zechariah Clark of Bryant on March 1.
He was arrested on warrants issued by Ider Police Department in connection to a 1970 Ford XLT that was stolen on Feb. 12.
At the time of his arrest in Georgia, Clark, was registered as living on County Road 291 in Bryant. He was found to be in possession of the illegal drugs fentanyl and LSD. He is currently being held in Dade County jail on two charges of possession of controlled substance, with Alabama extradition orders pending.
“I personally want to thank Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross, Det. Chad Payne and District Attorney Summer Summerford for being such a help to our Department,” said Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone. “It’s truly a team effort.”
The Dade County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation after the stolen truck was recorded by a Trenton gas station’s security cameras shortly after being stolen.
After checking places the suspect was known to frequent, Malone and Payne were able to locate the stolen vehicle abandoned in a wooded area in Bryant on Feb. 14, thanks to public tips they had received. A warrant was issued by Ider Police for Clark the same day based upon information gathered during the investigation.
“Our biggest help was from the public helping our department narrow down areas and suspects,” said Malone. “Without them this case may not have been solved. We need just as much help from our community as the community needs help from us. I am beyond thankful for all of you who reached out to assist.”
Clark also has an extensive record of East Ridge, Tenn., Police Department arrests between September 2020 and April 2022, most linked to possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
