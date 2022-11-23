The DeKalb County Commission discussed at its most recent meeting whether to accept County Road 1909 in Mentone into the maintenance program.
It is a subdivision road off of County Road 641 and a part of the Mentone Mountain Escape Tiny Home development developed by Ed Watters, a businessman from the area, a little over two years ago.
It has not been within the county road department’s maintenance jurisdiction. Watters has been responsible for the maintenance of the road for around a year. Now, he has requested the county accept it.
County engineer Ben Luther told commissioners he had inspected the road.
“The road was paved... I have looked at the road since then, it is in good shape. So it would be my recommendation to accept Road 1909 into our maintenance program."
The commission followed Luther’s recommendation and accepted the road into the maintenance program.
As temperatures sank to a chill last week, Luther also discussed the county's snow and ice contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“At the start of each fiscal year, the state requests quotes for snow and ice removal on state roads. We feel that the rates that we’ve been using over the last few years are still sufficient to cover anything we may have to do,” Luther said.
The commission unanimously accepted the same rates as last year.
The commission also approved several personnel updates and changes for the sheriff’s office, jail, and transportation department, including:
• Transferred Katie Monroe from part time dispatcher to full time dispatcher to replace Savannah Willingham.
• Hired Ivan Dougan and Evan Wilborn to replace vacancies.
• Promoted Tiffany Young to sergeant (night shift).
• Accepted resignations from correctional officers Parker Perea and Cameron Mattox.
• Accepted resignation of Cindy Minton (nurse).
Transportation Department
• Transferred Kenneth Goggans from part time to full time bus driver to replace Steve Caneer who retired.
• Hired William Brasher to replace Goggans as part time bus driver.
The sheriff’s office also announced they received a grant for $21,000 for a drone. The office requested permission to extend a bid for a drone in the price range and it was easily accepted.
The transportation department also requested permission to extend a bid meant for a new bus for the department.
Previously, the transportation department lost a bus due to an accident where it was rear-ended and is no longer in the fleet.
It can take upwards of two years to purchase a new bus, so the transportation department figured out a solution: a used bus available for purchase.
The transportation department received approval from ALDOT to extend a bid for the vehicle that's been inspected. It will serve as the backup bus for the transportation department and only cost the county $6,240. The bus is reportedly the best option out of all others in regards to price and quality.
The commission also set the date for their next meeting as December 13.
