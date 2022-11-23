The DeKalb County Commission discussed at its most recent meeting whether to accept County Road 1909 in Mentone into the maintenance program.

It is a subdivision road off of County Road 641 and a part of the Mentone Mountain Escape Tiny Home development developed by Ed Watters, a businessman from the area, a little over two years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.