Valley Head fire chief reinstated, clerk resigns

Valley Head Fire Chief Dustin Burt

 valleyheadalabama.com

Fire Chief Dustin Burt was reinstated at Tuesday’s meeting while the Valley Head Town Council accepted Town Clerk Debra Rhodes’ resignation.

Burt said a tri-state mutual aid agreement needs to be looked at carefully since the Alabama Department of Transportation is starting work on the highway. Mayor Michael Key said he hoped to have an expert at the next meeting to assist with the issue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.