Valley Head fire chief reinstated, clerk resigns

Fire Chief Dustin Burt was reinstated at Tuesday’s meeting while the Valley Head Town Council accepted Town Clerk Debra Rhodes’ resignation.
Burt said a tri-state mutual aid agreement needs to be looked at carefully since the Alabama Department of Transportation is starting work on the highway. Mayor Michael Key said he hoped to have an expert at the next meeting to assist with the issue.
Rhodes, who served as clerk since 2008, experienced health issues following the last meeting and left the town on March 23, but said she harbors no hard feelings toward anyone. She had a heart attack six years ago and feels the stress of the job was too much to continue. She has served an important role in the DeKalb County Municipal Clerk’s Association.
Fyffe Town Clerk Brandi Clayton reportedly took notes at Tuesday’s meeting, where Fritz Steel owner Stephanie Fritz addressed the council. Burt is an employee of hers, she said, and has responded overnight to fires and still shown up for work at 7 a.m.
“I strongly urge the council and mayor to really consider when you make these types of decisions because police and fire protection are critical in any town. This is important to me,” she said prior to his reinstatement as chief.
She said she is also disturbed to learn that whereas Valley Head previously had 10 volunteer firefighters, they now are down to three.
“For insurance, it’s a huge problem,” Fritz said.
She credited Rhodes for her performance at Town Hall and stated that the council needs a larger meeting space since a quota was kept on the number of people who could attend.
In other business, the council also discussed applying for a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant for a drainage project. Key said he spoke with representatives from the Water Board.
Key said Rhodes offered to help this week with payroll. He said forms are in the front office of Town Hall for anyone interested in applying for the Clerk’s position. Key suggested forming a committee to interview clerk candidates who apply over the next two weeks.
