At its regular meeting on March 14, the DeKalb County Commission created a new job position in the Road Department and approved a $2.65 million paving contract.

The commission accepted Road Superintendent Tom Broyles’ recommendations to create an Assistant Road Superintendent position and to advertise the vacancy. Broyles also gave an update on the slow arrival of the trucks, tractors and equipment purchased weeks ago.

