At its regular meeting on March 14, the DeKalb County Commission created a new job position in the Road Department and approved a $2.65 million paving contract.
The commission accepted Road Superintendent Tom Broyles’ recommendations to create an Assistant Road Superintendent position and to advertise the vacancy. Broyles also gave an update on the slow arrival of the trucks, tractors and equipment purchased weeks ago.
“There’s a backlog in getting new trucks and equipment, and we can’t cycle out old trucks and get them ready for auction because we don’t have the new ones in,” he explained.
The commission accepted a low bid of $2,648,671.48 for paving and resurfacing from Charles Watts Inc. The source of these funds is the Rebuild Alabama 10 cent gas tax ($1.2 million), bond funds of $676,075.77 and ARPA funds of $1,065,000.
Commissioners accepted a low bid of $45,810.66 from Donohoo Chevrolet for a 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab work truck for the Sheriff’s Department.
The commission approved a Preliminary Plat submitted by Calvin Wells to begin Phase 1 Development of Lingerfelt Subdivision, which will be built off County Road 180 in District 4 once necessary permits are in place.
The commission approved the expenditure resolution and agreement on the Red Bud Water Project, a joint project with Marshall County to extend a new 3-inch water line on County Road 658 in the Red Bud community approximately 6,850 linear feet through NE Water. DeKalb County will provide up to $327,500 in ARPA funds for this project, which has just begun. The resolution authorizes reimbursements to NE Water as the project progresses.
The commission also acted on several personnel matters, including
Accepted resignation of Joshua Patters from the County Jail;
Hired Tyse Lawhorn and Steven Bieberly to replace vacant positions in Shift D at the Sheriff’s Office;
Promoted William Watson to the rank of Sergeant;
Transferred Elijah Avila from Sergeant to Transport CO;
Transferred Charles Young from Transport to Jail CO;
Approved taser instructor training for Randy Waldrop and Tracie Hamilton;
Hiree Scott Woodall full time to fill a vacancy on the Road Department’s District 3 crew.
Hired Sadania Lance as receptionist at the Revenue Commission to replace Gloria Aguilar, who transferred to Tag Clerk;
Appointed Dana Greeson to replace Herbert Paul Tumlin on the Library Board, retroactive to October 2022;
Reappointed William Dalton and William Black to the DeKalb-Jackson Water District for another term; and
Reappointed Tim Maness as the District 4 representative on the High Falls Park Board, reappointed Brandon Rains to fill the District 3 position on the Board to replace Mack Smith and appointed Kent Roger to fill the unexpired term of Michael Edmondson who resigned from the Board as the at-large member.
The next County Commission meeting is set for Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. in the County Activities Building, located at 111 Grand Ave. SW in Fort Payne. Commission meetings are open to the public.
