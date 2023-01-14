The Blood Assurance bloodmobile is set up in front of DeKalb Regional Medical Center in Fort Payne today collecting much-needed donations. Winter is a notoriously slow time for donations, but the demand for blood remains steady.
Today’s donors will receive a cozy blanket in appreciation. To participate, just drop by!
You can also schedule an appointment for this or other upcoming donation events online at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule or by calling 800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
