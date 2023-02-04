Canyon Center presents annual Jazz Dinner Show Feb. 17

Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center will host the 6th annual Winter Jazz Dinner Show on Friday, Feb. 17. Accomplished and respected musicians TAD of Jazz, featuring Aubrey Itson, will perform a wide variety of contemporary and traditional jazz styles.
Social hour and silent auction begin at 5 p.m., dinner follows at 6 p.m., and music at 7 p.m.
Sweet T’s Event & Catering’s menu will feature locally raised beef roast accompanied with roasted potatoes, carrots and French cut green beans; preceded by a garden salad. Decadent triple chocolate cake and red velvet cake will complete the meal.
“We are always excited to have Anniston’s TAD of Jazz back for another music-filled evening,” says Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy. “Performing with jaw-dropping, technical proficiency and for the first time on stage with the sultry vocals of Aubrey Itson, this evening is sure to be something quite special.”
“We expect a sell-out event again this year, so make your reservations early,” says Sales & Services Manager Anna Lindsey. “We encourage guests to let us know if they have any special needs so we can ensure everyone is as comfortable as possible.”
Advanced tickets are available online, onsite at the Canyon Center Gift Shop or by calling (256) 845- 7213. Online tickets are $75 in advance for adults and $50 for students with a valid student ID. Admission includes both the meal and entertainment. Seating is first come first served, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Coolers are welcome.
Contact the Canyon Center to reserve or sponsor a table for parties of eight or more.
Please make your reservations by Friday, Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.