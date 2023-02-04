Canyon Center presents annual Jazz Dinner Show Feb. 17

Contact the Canyon Center to reserve or sponsor a table for parties of eight or more.

Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center will host the 6th annual Winter Jazz Dinner Show on Friday, Feb. 17. Accomplished and respected musicians TAD of Jazz, featuring Aubrey Itson, will perform a wide variety of contemporary and traditional jazz styles.

Social hour and silent auction begin at 5 p.m., dinner follows at 6 p.m., and music at 7 p.m.

