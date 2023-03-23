'Staycation' ideas for spring break

Tigers for Tomorrow is a wild animal preserve and community environmental education center in an area known as Untamed Mountain. A hidden gem of 140 acres of sanctuary, this preserve is home to more than 175 animals. They are funded by donations to give animals a forever home after being privately owned.

 by Steven Stiefel

DeKalb County, Fort Payne City Schools and Cornerstone Christian Academy will be off for spring break March 27-31.

If a spring vacation is out of reach because of time or money constraints, you can still take the opportunity to have a "staycation" to make a few new family memories.

