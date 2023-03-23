'Staycation' ideas for spring break

DeKalb County, Fort Payne City Schools and Cornerstone Christian Academy will be off for spring break March 27-31.
If a spring vacation is out of reach because of time or money constraints, you can still take the opportunity to have a "staycation" to make a few new family memories.
There are opportunities galore to treat the kids (and yourselves) to new experiences close to home.
The Little River Canyon Center’s Field School program, for instance, has a week of fun and educational events that kick off Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. with “Wild About Bears.” This program is designed for those 10 and under, but everyone is welcome to attend.
On Wednesday, March 29, the Field School invites the family pooch to join the fun for “Family Dog Day.”
Kids, teens and even parents can get in touch with their inner artist learning about nature journaling at a program on Thursday.
The series wraps up on Friday with “Opt-Outside” day, which includes hikes and lawn games.
Call the center at 256-845-3548 or visit their website for details and times for events, as well as dress suggestions for comfort and safety. All Field School events are free, but registration is appreciated for some segments.
DeSoto State park offers all kinds of ways to get away from electronic screens and back in touch with nature.
If camping is your thing, they have accommodations to suit any desire -- from primitive sites to comfortable chalets…some even allow Fido to join.
Hike the trails or bring your bikes.
Spend the afternoon fishing, bring an identification guide and binoculars for a little bird watching or download iNaturalist and record your observations of plants and wildlife in the park.
If weather permits, rent a kayak for a lazy paddle on Little River (check availability and reservation requirements).
DeSoto also offers activities for the treasure hunters and adrenalin junkies in your family.
Get your heart pumping while exploring the “sky trail in the trees” with Screaming Eagle Zip Lines and Aerial Adventures. Each tour begins from the top of a 55-foot spiral staircase and includes multiple sky bridges and ziplines up to 350 feet in length. Find prices and more information on the parks website.
Combine hiking and puzzle solving as you follow a guide with clues and GPS coordinates in a geocaching adventure. The park’s website offers a description of geocaching for first-timers and a listing to all guides, maps, policies and permits required. If the thought of policies and permits makes it sound complicated, don’t worry, it really isn’t. It’s just to guarantee that all caches, (the treasures in the treasure hunt), that are placed are safe for both the seeker and the environment.
Just three miles down the road from DeSoto, you’ll find Shady Grove Dude Ranch. The folks at Shady grove are happy to pair each family member with the perfect horse for a guided tour through the woods to DeSoto Falls. While not required, they recommend making a reservation to guarantee your spot since each tour has a maximum of eight guests and vacation times tend get pretty busy. Ranch manager and guide, Jamie Holman advises visitors to be sure to get directions when you call the ranch for reservations -- GPS seems to get a little confused in the area. Some of the information available on the DeSoto State Park website is outdated, so more information can be found on their Facebook page or call 256-634-4027.
For the extra brave and adrenalin deprived, True Adventure Sports is sure to have something on their extensive menu of activities. Some of their offered activities will absolutely challenge the nerves as well as the body. Ranging from hikes that last up to seven hours and zipline adventures to rappelling into a dark cave for exploration or even mountaineering adventures requiring you to rappel into a canyon, stop to anchor, traverse the canyon hanging sloth-like from a rope and then climbing the rock canyon wall on the other side.
If you crave a sense of wildness, pack a picnic and plan to spend the day at Tigers for Tomorrow. Tigers for Tomorrow is a wild animal preserve and community environmental education center in an area known as Untamed Mountain. A hidden gem of 140 acres of sanctuary, this preserve is home to more than 175 animals. They are a non-profit organization and are funded by donations to give animals a forever home after being privately owned. Sadly, most animals such as these were previously owned by individuals who learn that there’s more to caring for them than what reading a book or two can tell. Since their beginning, they’ve grown from being just a big cat preserve into a full predatory preserve housing cats, bears, wolves, hyenas and more. They also give home to capybara, a camel, foxes and even horses and goats.
For prices, directions or even just to make a donation, visit https://www.tigersfortomorrow.org.
This is just a few of the things right in your own backyard that can be taken advantage of during your spring break staycation. There are also museums where you can learn a little history about where you live, galleries that exhibit artwork created by people in your own community, farms with early season markets, such as Windy Hills in Mentone (open for public on Fridays), U-pick flower farms like Moonflower Farms on Sand Mountain and artisans like Orbitx Hot Glass where you can view their amazing creation or even book a class to learn how to create something of your own.
Some things don’t cost a dime, others are available for a modest fee, but everything mentioned falls well below the price tag of a family vacation.
They happen to also be close by.
You may even escape without a single “Are we there yet?” from the backseat if you’re lucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.