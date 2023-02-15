Strong winds are possible today and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville.
They issued a wind advisory across the entire Tennessee Valley, warning of winds at 20-30 mph with potential gusts up to 45 mph.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
“A line of strong to severe storms will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon/evening. The highest gusts may occur in the higher elevations.”
Strong to severe storms are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A line of strong to severe storms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Up to two-inches of rain are possible with a rise in rivers, creeks and streams on Thursday into Friday. NWS warns of a slight risk of isolated flash flooding, especially on Thursday.
The chance of precipitation on Wednesday is 70%, and it is 90% on Thursday.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:28:01 AM
Sunset: 05:26:26 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:26:58 AM
Sunset: 05:27:22 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:25:54 AM
Sunset: 05:28:19 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:24:49 AM
Sunset: 05:29:15 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:23:42 AM
Sunset: 05:30:10 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:22:35 AM
Sunset: 05:31:06 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:21:27 AM
Sunset: 05:32 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Overcast with showers at times. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
