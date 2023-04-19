Jury finds Dabbs guilty for death of motorcycle rider

Matthew Dabbs was found guilty on three separate charges by a DeKalb County jury on April 13, 2023.

 Creative Commons

District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford announced Matthew Dabbs was found guilty on three separate charges by a DeKalb County jury on April 13, 2023.

On August 13, 2020, reports of a wrecked motorcycle on Carlyle Road in Rainsville were called into dispatch. Several witnesses reported to law enforcement they saw a large black truck “chasing” a motorcycle on Carlyle Road.

