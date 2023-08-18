T
oday, August 19, is the day to come get your funny bone tickled and leave with a tune in your ear as the Saga of Jolene continues in the presentation of Boom Town Opry. The show is Fort Payne's version of Hee Haw, with a featured cast of players performing skits alongside musical guests and friends.
The presentation features music from Logan Graves, Webster's Wheel, Tyrone Moultry, and Will Dooley & Company. Come support local actors: Jenny Wooten Mann, Britt Mann, Bill Potter, Brandon Rutledge, Cassie Wigley, Holley Allen Sims, Russell O'Dell, and pianist Connie Durham.
Landmarks of DeKalb County is pleased to present the 2023 summer series new show at the historic Fort Payne Opera House. Will Dooley and Robin Black are the hosts, Black is the show's director. The show is for the entire family.
There are only two more shows left this season, one in September and one in October. The show is presented on the same day as the Third Saturday
Sunset
Cruise-In.
The Third
Saturday
Sunset
Cruise-In
skips over the month of September to allow the downtown to host Boom Days. The Boom Town Opry will also have a matinee presentation at Boom Days in September.
A $10 suggested donation (children 12 and under are free), and a stamp allows attendees free access to come and go from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. as they enjoy the sights and sounds of the Boom Town Opry. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. The Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In is free to attend.
The Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In features unique and collectible cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Food truck vendors will be present to make the occasion more enjoyable
Downtown shops will be open for businesses and provide relief from the heat as guests meander through the showcased cars.
When bad weather is forecast the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In committee typically decides by 3 p.m., day of, concerning cancelling the event. The Boom Town Opry will be indoors and will take place come rain or shine.
All proceeds from the Boom Town Opry will benefit the historic 1889 Opera House and are tagged for a new fire protection/sprinkler system at the Opera House. The Opera House is the only one in the State of Alabama still in use.
Built during the Fort Payne's industrial boom, it has been used as a movie house, live theatre, and a public forum.
The Opera House opened its doors in 1890 and was converted during the era of silent movies. The Opera House closed in 1935 and was purchased in 1969 by Landmarks of DeKalb County. The building was renovated, restored, and reopened to the public in 1970.
It is the oldest theatre in Alabama located in a building originally constructed as a theatre.
It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the National Register of 19th Century Theatres in America. The Fort Payne Opera House is located at 510 Gault Avenue North.
Today is a unique opportunity to come see the historic site, be entertained, and help to preserve a historic treasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.