Geraldine council sets date for Picnic in the Park

The Geraldine Town Council met in regular session on Monday, Feb. 13.
Following approval of the minutes from the previous work session and the previous council meeting, Mayor Chuck Ables presented to the council an update on the new baseball field plans.
The council discussed the upcoming Picnic in the Park, scheduled for Saturday, June 17, at 3 p.m. Vendors are encouraged to secure a spot by calling (256) 659-2122.
The council hired Bryan Slaton as a full-time police officer, and they voted to contract with Farmers Telecommunication to provide Cybersecurity and computer backup.
In other action, the council adopted an ordinance to declare a Kubota tractor and four police Tahoe trucks as surplus, voted to purchase advertising and discussed building additional restrooms at the town park.
