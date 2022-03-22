More narcotics seized in Kilpatrick

The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, ALEA Region F Narcotics Task Force, and U.S. Postal Inspectors worked together after a suspicious package was seized.
The investigation led them to a residence in Kilpatrick on March 18. Agents followed up on the information and obtained a search warrant for the residence on County Road 479.
During the execution of the search warrant, over 2 pounds of marijuana and 400 grams of THC vape cartridges were located. A firearm was also seized.
Juan Miquel Juan, 29 of Albertville, was arrested and charged for trafficking in marijuana and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, "While usually we intercept drug traffickers on our highways, in the modern era, some illegal narcotics transactions happen online with mail being the means of delivery. Our Narcotics Agents were glad to help our partners yet again at the federal and state level get the job done. The resources and technology of the federal agencies help widen the scope of these investigation. God Bless!"
