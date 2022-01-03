Mt. Vernon man killed in Shooting at Fort Payne business

Fort Payne Police continue to investigate a shooting at a local business on Sunday morning that took the life of a 44-year-old Mount Vernon man.
Police Chief David Davis said that at approximately 9:30 a.m., his department received a call that an altercation with shots being fired had occurred in the 1000 block of Gault Ave N. Fort Payne officers and fire medics responded to the location and found one male deceased. Davis identified the man on Monday as Randell Jerome Meyers.
Officers determined that the violence appeared to be isolated at the incident scene with no further threat presented to the public.
Crime scene tape was seen surrounding a used car dealership which offers services including auto detailing, car washing, hauling and transportation. No arrests have been made and no other details released, so it is unclear whether anyone affiliated with the business was involved in any capacity or if the shooting merely occurred there.
An investigation into the killing is being conducted by Fort Payne detectives, the Dekalb County District Attorney’s office and the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics, Davis said.
“Once the investigation is complete, the results with be presented to the District Attorney’s Office,” Davis said.
A person involved in the altercation was interviewed by detectives with the Fort Payne Police Department.
