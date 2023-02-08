The inaugural Nursing Apprenticeship Signing Day was last week on the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College. The nursing apprenticeship program provides participants the ability to work and receive pay while advancing their learning. The Associate Degree Nursing Apprenticeship is four semesters in length.

Students Amy Carver, Crimson Traylor and Jaxon Andrade signed with DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Other students signed with Marshall Medical Centers (North and South) and Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.

