The inaugural Nursing Apprenticeship Signing Day was last week on the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College. The nursing apprenticeship program provides participants the ability to work and receive pay while advancing their learning. The Associate Degree Nursing Apprenticeship is four semesters in length.
Students Amy Carver, Crimson Traylor and Jaxon Andrade signed with DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Other students signed with Marshall Medical Centers (North and South) and Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
The program provides the opportunity for nursing students who have completed a portion of their classroom studies to spend 24 hours each week working one-on-one with an experienced nurse mentor while continuing their coursework. Not only does doing this help students gain additional knowledge and improve confidence, it provides a source of income as they work toward earning a degree.
Nursing Dept. Division Director Dr. Myrna Williamson said, “This event is a celebration of new beginnings for our program and our students at Northeast.”
To apply for an apprenticeship, students must be an active, current nursing student at Northeast Alabama Community College, at least 18 years of age, who has successfully completed NUR 112 before being provided the opportunity to submit an apprenticeship application.
A list of students who meet the minimum qualifications for apprenticeship is given to participating healthcare facilities. From that list, participating healthcare facilities select and hire apprentices, based on the number of open positions they have available. Current employees may be selected for the apprenticeship.
Student apprentices must commit to working for the same healthcare facility for the entirety of the nursing program. Included in working days are clinical days students are performing for nursing program clinical requirements.
Student apprentices must also apply to the Alabama Board of Nursing for a nursing apprentice permit.
Student apprentices are not paid for on-campus classes, labs, or simulation, but apprentices are paid for clinical hours, not including simulation.
Student apprentices will work one-on-one with a registered nurse (mentor) from the healthcare facility. Students will be held accountable to the same clinical requirements as non-apprentice students in the program.
For more information about the nursing apprenticeship program, please contact Dr. Kelley Jones or call her at 256-638-4418, Ext. 2405.
