Alex Traylor joins Times-Journal team as staff writer

Alex Traylor, a Fort Payne native, has joined The Times-Journal as a staff writer.
After graduating from Fort Payne High School in 2016, Traylor attended Jacksonville State University and completed his bachelor’s degree in media studies at Auburn University in 2020. After college, he moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he spent several years pursuing a career as a folk/Americana singer-songwriter.
Traylor has a love for music, writing and the outdoors. He has written music reviews, including a feature of Noel McKay’s album, “Blue, Blue, Blue,” as well as a short essay on the importance of vinyl. He wrote an article published in Mundane, a Nashville-based entertainment and lifestyle magazine, about the YouTube series “Dusty Faces” produced by a channel called Paralight Worx.
Traylor says his love for writing stems from an early age.
“I remember when I was really young I interviewed a World War 2 veteran and wrote a piece on him for a school assignment,” he says. “That’s really my earliest memory of any formal writing.”
Traylor’s passion for writing fostered an interest in poetry during high school. Invigorated by the works of poets and authors such as William Blake, Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg, he began to write poetic works of his own and enter them into school contests and online poetry forums. He won a Scholastic Gold Key in the poetry category his senior year of high school.
“Poetry was the ultimate vehicle of expression for me at that time,” he explained, “but now I’ve began to explore other forms of writing such as journalism and more meditative, self-reflective topics.”
While pursuing his songwriting dream, Traylor paid the bills working at various jobs in construction and food service, as well as gigs as a delivery driver. But eventually he burned out and decided to come home to Fort Payne and regroup. He says a career in journalism made sense to him, and he set out to get hired by his hometown newspaper. His persistence paid off when a staff writer position opened up.
“After trying to forge a career as a singer-songwriter, I found that some expectations that I had for myself weren’t realistic,” Traylor explains. “So, I figured a career in journalism would be a more practical and substantial approach to life by combining my interest in writing with my degree.”
Traylor is the son of Kim Traylor of Fort Payne and Donny Traylor of Rainsville, and he has a sister, Mia, and a brother, Drew.
