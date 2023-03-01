Alex Traylor joins Times-Journal team as staff writer

Alex Traylor, a Fort Payne native, has joined The Times-Journal as a staff writer.

After graduating from Fort Payne High School in 2016, Traylor attended Jacksonville State University and completed his bachelor’s degree in media studies at Auburn University in 2020. After college, he moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he spent several years pursuing a career as a folk/Americana singer-songwriter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.