County Commission spends $4.8 million on jail extension

The DeKalb County Commission voted to spend $4,809,480 to add a new wing to the DeKalb County Detention Center at their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow will prepare the paperwork and report back.
“We’ve been dealing with this for a long time,” Harcrow said. “Prices have increased due to COVID and other factors. All of us pretty much agree that it is time to move on.”
Sheriff Nick Welden said there are plenty of needs he would rather spend limited county money on, but they face the responsibility for putting dangerous criminals someplace where they can be controlled. This duty was made more difficult, he said, after the Alabama Department of Corrections followed through on a plan to release hundreds of state prisoners early to address their prison overcrowding.
“[The new jail wing] is something we’ve worked on since coming to office,” Welden said. “The can has been kicked down the road for many years knowing this was an issue we are facing. We live in a large county and have a lot of traffic that comes through. When you are confined down to where you can only have so many people, it puts limits on us being able to do our job, so this is huge step for us to move forward and be able to house the [inmates] in a very nice facility.”
The new wing essentially replaces the domes put in the facility in the early 2000s as a temporary solution to local overcrowding.
“Twenty years later, they are still temporary domes to the point where you can’t use them,” Welden said.
“The new wing will house at least 88 inmates and we’ll bring in some federal inmates to offset some of the cost. It’s huge. I’m glad it is happening. It is very much needed in the world we live in. No one wants to see millions spent to house inmates, but people call us wanting someone arrested so we are left holding the bag, basically. I thank the Lord that it worked out today and I thank the county commission. It will make things better for DeKalb County in general.”
County Administrator Matt Sharp said the original bid with alternate plan from Value Engineering was $5.6 million.
“All of the bids came in a lot higher than we had anticipated, so we rebid it,” Sharp said. “The bids still came in a lot more, so we cut back about 20% of that to get the price down to where could actually afford it. By reducing the size a little bit, they’re going to cut back about $780,000, so it comes to $4.8 million. Based on what the architect told us, we figured $3.5 million would cover it.”
Sharp recommended filing in the difference with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“The domes have helped us with overcrowding at the old jail, but over twenty-something years, those igloos are sinking in. They were temporary, but we got our money’s worth out of those. There’s about 50-something inmates in those cells. We need this new part to replace those. No one wants to spend money on a jail, not in 2001, not in 2006 and not in 2023, but when you look at crime and the state letting inmates out early, it’s just the times we live in, and sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”
District One Commissioner Shane Wooten said their top responsibility is to protect public safety. He predicted projects of this sort are only going to get more expensive as time goes on. As hard as it is to spend that money, it’s time to go ahead. We were fortunate to pass a Bond issue at a low interest rate.”
District Two Commissioner Terry Harris said he spoke to the Sheriff in a neighboring county who lamented spending twice what was originally planned there and said he has no concerns about it making it hard to seek re-election. He was also critical of wage increases and said “inflation has killed everyone’s extra money that they got. We don’t have a choice. This will cost $10 million in five years.”
District Three Commissioner Ron Saferite noted the income from federal inmates while District Four Commissioner Lester Black agreed it is time to spend the money borrowed at less than 2% interest because interest rates are rising to tame that inflation, saying, “We were waiting to see if we could get it built at a better deal, but we’ve got to do something.”
