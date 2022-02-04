Dalton scheduled for pre-trial meeting on Feb. 7

A former Fort Payne educator accused of having sexual relations with a student will finally have his day in court four months after his brother was convicted of a similar charge.
Donavan Dalton is among the docket of 129 court cases scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.
A pre-trial meeting for Dalton, 29, is scheduled before Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston.
Prosecutors typically meet with attorneys and take guilty pleas from any defendants, although it is unknown whether he plans to direct his attorney to do so.
He was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020 -- four days after his brother, Dustin, was arrested on the charge of having sexual relations with a student on Oct. 5, 2020.
Dustin Dalton had tendered his resignation three days before as a teacher at Sylvania and coach of the school’s varsity boy’s basketball (eighth and ninth grade), B Team volleyball and boys and girls tennis teams.
Donavan Dalton’s resignation was accepted at an emergency meeting of the Fort Payne Board of Education the same day he was charged.
Last November, Dustin Dalton was convicted of one count of sodomy in the second degree and two counts of being a teacher having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old. He was sentenced by Ninth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeremy Taylor to sentences totaling 10 years in the state prison will be required to serve three years in prison before his release to serve another five years on supervised probation. As a result of the convictions, Dalton will be a lifetime registered sex offender upon his release.
That conviction followed investigation and interviews conducted by the Child Abuse Review Team of DeKalb County including Investigator Priscilla Padgett, the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and members of the DeKalb County Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.