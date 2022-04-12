The ARC of DeKalb County has teamed with the "A Little Something Extra" ice cream company to offer training so more people with special needs can gain employment and work experience.
Michelle Norwood and her son, Hunter, founded "A Little Something Extra" in 2018.
A special education teacher at Crossville High School and director of its after-school program for special needs students, she wanted to give Hunter, who has Down Syndrome, and others like him, the chance to develop business skills.
She said the idea of the ice cream truck came from watching the students in her class interact with others while working at the break store at school.
They started with one small ice cream truck and the hope of spreading awareness and acceptance while also giving those involved a chance to grow in social and business skills. Now Hunter is the face of the company and CEO.
"A Little Something Extra" has traveled all across Alabama to different universities and locations to sell ice cream.
“We went to every Auburn home football game this past season, and everyone was so kind. It was a great opportunity for Hunter and others to work and connect with people,” Norwood said.
Now the non-profit ARC of DeKalb County is working with them to add another ice cream truck to its service, allowing more people to be employed and get work experience.
Michelle and Hunter were invited last week to the ARC to hold a training seminar. They showed those participating what to say to customers and what their new jobs would entail.
“When someone buys an ice cream, we usually say 'thank you', but Hunter likes to switch it up sometimes and say ‘Enjoy!’” Norwood said.
She explained to everyone that their employees hold the title of “Ice Cream Specialist” and will have a name tag and a uniform to wear when they work on the ice cream truck.
She also told everyone that the Ice Cream Specialists wouldn’t have to worry about giving change to customers because there would always be a supervisor on the truck to take care of that.
“Me or my husband are always on the truck with you, so you don’t have to worry about a thing!” she said.
After the training completed, everyone received a diploma with their names on it.
“The diplomas are probably going to be framed or hung in their rooms. It’s just so nice for them to have that sense of accomplishment,” said Ali Rogers the executive director of the ARC of DeKalb County.
Then the biggest surprise of the day came. After diplomas were handed out and everyone was able to get an ice cream from the truck, Rogers and the Norwoods had an announcement to make.
The ARC of purchased a van and freezers and will be partnering with "A Little Something Extra" ice cream to have another truck and operate all over the county.
“This project is kind of like having another child," Michelle Norwood said. "I’m so excited to expand and see all the good things that will come of it."
Rogers is also thrilled.
“It’s just so rewarding to be able to give the people here the chance to be more involved in the community. I mean, they are going to have a name tag, uniform and their own paychecks!” she said.
This is only the beginning of "A Little Something Extra" ice cream’s expansion.
They hope to have trucks all over Alabama and hopefully nationwide.
