A high-speed chase on Easter Sunday in Ider ended with two people in custody. of Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone.
Sabrina Stewart, 25, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Riley Hastings, age unknown, of Scottsboro were arrested after fleeing from Ider police when they attempted a traffic stop.
According to Chief Stephen Malone, he and Reserve Officer Chapman witnessed a vehicle with expired Indiana plates making traffic violations. When the driver saw them, the car took off on Alabama Highway 75, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. After reaching County Road 754, Stewart, the driver of the vehicle, lost control, fled on foot and was apprehended by Chapman. Hastings, the passenger, remained in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, police located multiple narcotics and a sawed-off shotgun.
Stewart is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. She is being held at DeKalb County Detention Center with a listed $9,500 bond.
Hastings has no charges posted at this time, but is being held on possession of controlled substance warrants out of Jackson County.
Ider has released dash-cam footage of the incident on its Facebook page.
“I like my department to be very transparent and allow our community to see what really goes on behind the scenes,” said Malone in a statement. There are always more illegal guns, and drugs to be taken off the street and tonight is an example of just that.
“I’m very thankful there were no other vehicles on the roadway during this dangerous pursuit and that my officer, my K-9 partner, and the suspects were completely unharmed,” he continued. “I’m thankful for the Henagar Police Department, the DeKalb and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for sending their Officers and Deputies so quickly to help during this pursuit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.