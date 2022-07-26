Beware of increased snake activity

The extreme heat that has defined the summer of 2022 is resulting in more movement by venomous snakes as they search for sources of water.
Alabama is home to 93 native reptiles, including 49 types of snakes. The majority of snakes encountered locally are non-venomous, but often times are confused with the six venomous snake species in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Those venomous snakes are the copperhead, cottonmouth, eastern coral snake, eastern diamondback, rattlesnake, pigmy ragglesnake and timber rattlesnake.
"This time of year, when it's really hot, snakes will try to stay hidden during the day and do their moving at night, other than aquatic snakes," Corey said.
"The extreme heat is very dangerous to snakes because their body temperature can overheat quickly. During times it's this hot, the ways I would recommend to stay safe is to wear closed-toed shoes -- preferably boots -- and use a flashlight at night. If you do encounter a snake leave it alone and it will go on its way. Pretty much all snake bites that occur after the snake has been spotted are because one chose to interact with it.
Wildlife biologists say snakes, which are cold-blooded creatures, respond to warm weather by increasing their movements.
In a rural places like DeKalb, people have to be on guard while hiking, gardening and walking among tall weeds or grass where a snake may be concealed. Snakes are most active around sundown. They will bite when stepped on or accidentally touched.
Local fisherman Lee Pitts of Pitts Outdoors, a Fort Payne native now living in Cedar Bluff, shared a photo and video on social media of a 6-foot, 2-inch rattlesnake he encountered while going over the grounds at a friend’s lodge to make it safer for deer hunters.
Scotty Blevins, who captures snakes so they can be moved and released, said there is no need to kill the reptiles.
“The experts say to release them within one-half of a mile to give them a good chance of finding their den where they live so they can survive. I’ve gone further just to make sure all human contact is at a minimum. The females will not travel more than a mile from the den. Some males will travel a mile-and-a-half to two miles during mating season. But of course, there are variables such as if it gets too dry and then they’ll have to travel further to find water.”
He said rattlesnakes, copperheads and cottonmouths are the most common.
“The only other venomous snake in this area is the coral, but I’ve never seen one of those in my 53 years of living around here,” he said.
The first reaction of many people is to kill a snake, but the reptiles are an important part of the environment. A rat snake eats rats and the king snake eats poisonous snakes. The deep ingrained fear of snakes is overblown, wildlife experts say, because poisonous snake bites are rare and fatalities from snake bites are even more rare. The vast majority of snakes are non-venomous.
If an unwanted snake is found, the experts say to leave it alone and it will more than likely leave. Department of Conservation can be contacted or a professional wildlife removal expert can move snakes.
