Beware of increased snake activity

The majority of snakes encountered locally are non-venomous, but often times are confused with the six venomous snake species in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Those venomous snakes are the copperhead, cottonmouth, eastern coral snake, eastern diamondback, rattlesnake, pigmy ragglesnake and timber rattlesnake. 

 Source: Raymond Corey

The extreme heat that has defined the summer of 2022 is resulting in more movement by venomous snakes as they search for sources of water. 

Alabama is home to 93 native reptiles, including 49 types of snakes. The majority of snakes encountered locally are non-venomous, but often times are confused with the six venomous snake species in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

