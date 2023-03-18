If you’re one of the thousands that has a misdemeanor offense from your past that is haunting you, provided it’s not a violent crime, a sex crime, a crime involving moral turpitude or a serious traffic offense such as a DUI, you now have the opportunity to receive help, free of charge, to see if it can possibly be expunged from your record.

Legal Services Alabama (LSA) recently expanded its Road to Redemption series of expungment clinics to offer residents of DeKalb, Madison, Limestone, Jackson, Marshall and Morgan counties virtual meetings with LSA attorneys and pro bono volunteers.

