Rainsville council discusses forming city school system

At Monday’s Rainsville City Council meeting, council members heard results from an in-depth feasibility study of the city forming its own independent school system.

Criterion K-12 Consulting was contracted to complete the study, which made clear that for the idea to be feasible, the ad valorem tax would have to be increased dramatically, potentially to 20-30 mill, substantially raising the property tax an additional $400 annually on a $200,000 home.

