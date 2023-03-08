Rainsville council discusses forming city school system

At Monday’s Rainsville City Council meeting, council members heard results from an in-depth feasibility study of the city forming its own independent school system.
Criterion K-12 Consulting was contracted to complete the study, which made clear that for the idea to be feasible, the ad valorem tax would have to be increased dramatically, potentially to 20-30 mill, substantially raising the property tax an additional $400 annually on a $200,000 home.
Criterion considered the issue from every angle-projected city growth, transportation fleet management and budgeting. The city had several important points in its favor, including stable growth, a school with a state report card grade of 90 and a building that despite being 60 years old and suffering severe damage from a 2011 EF-5 tornado and requiring extensive repair, has been deemed in good condition with no debt.
While it could be done, the study concludes, “A city's consideration of forming its own public school system is a significant deliberation as proceeding in doing so requires a long-standing financial commitment of its citizenry both in beginning a new school system and sustaining it over future years."
During the council’s work session, Councilman Blevins took a moment to clarify that the study wasn't conducted because they were actively seeking to leave the DeKalb County system and they were, in fact, not unhappy with being a part of the system at all. The study was conducted to allow them to have the figures to allude to when they were approached by citizens who inquired as to why they had not branched off into an independent system.
The full study is available for public view on the City of Rainsville website.
In other action, the council passed a resolution to accept bids on the TAP Sidewalk Project Construction Agreement that covers the area between Ranch Road and Dilbeck Road until April 15 at 10 a.m.
Bids on road construction to the proposed Public Works facility site will be accepted until April 5. Bids on installation of an emergency light beacon to be installed for fire department personnel entering Highway 35 will be accepted until the next council meeting on March 20.
The council accepted the low bid from Lambert Contracting LLC for a sewer line that will span from 50 Taters restaurant to Highway 75.
They announced that Rainbow Avenue South near Clements Road will be closed Monday to repair caved-in tiles.
The council approved the hiring of Rodney Higgins as CDL driver and approved a travel request for Sandy Little to attend revenue training March 29-31.
The council voted to briefly go into executive session, then the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.