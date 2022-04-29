Kudzu planning another food distribution May 14

Kudzu Millworks announced it will host another free grocery distribution on May 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds at 151 18th Street NW in Fort Payne.
This will be the third time the company has hosted such an event since moving to Fort Payne in March 2021. The previous events happened a year ago and last October. The mobile food distributions have provided, at no cost to recipients, thousands of pounds of fresh, healthy food and items easily prepared and cooked directly to people in need by rescuing food from local grocery stores and restaurants.
“We believe that investing in our community is the right thing to do, and we are excited about beginning our time in Fort Payne with a caring event like this,” said Kudzu.
Millwork President Robb Wilson. The family-owned business also has an initiative called Kudzu Cares to meet the spiritual needs of its employees.
This is a drive thru food distribution, first-come first-served until resources run out. Recipients will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers are needed to unload pallets of products, sort grocery items and load the items in the vehicles of those receiving the donated goods during the event.
Due to the high volume of traffic, each vehicle will receive only one grocery cart full of food.
Kudzu is partnering again with OneGenAway, a non-profit 501(c)3 that works to hold mobile food distributions in communities throughout Middle Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine has noted the event presents a good opportunity for civic clubs to get out and be a part of the community, and he said Kudzu hopes to encourage other businesses to do the same thing so such events can happen monthly to help people in need. With gas prices at an all-time high and inflation tightening budgets, the need for a helping hand may be greater than ever.
To learn more about Kudzu Millworks, visit https://alltempwindows.com/. To learn more about OneGenAway, visit https://www.onegenaway.com.
