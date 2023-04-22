June Jam Update

At a Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Breakfast & Business meeting on Thursday at The Well in Fort Payne, Chamber members learned more about plans for the June Jam and Boom Days.
The Jam charity concert will take place June 3 at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds. Alabama Promotions Manager Greg Fowler said he met with city and state officials for several hours at the new venue on Wednesday.
“Mayor [Brian] Baine said Boom Days came out of the June Jam when it ended 26 years ago. I told him, ‘Now the June Jam is coming out of what everyone has done for Boom Days,'" Fowler said.
Despite extensive planning and coordination, Fowler said some of it is simply trial and error.
“If we do this again next year, and I believe we will, we’ll figure out what worked and what didn’t,” he said.
Fowler said Alabama founder Randy Owen surprised everyone by announcing the return of the June Jam in February at a Chamber awards banquet.
“I was, like, ‘huh?’” Fowler recalled. “But it was a topic that we had talked about before and we are well on our way in preparing.”
June Jam’s original run went from 1982 to 1997, featuring the biggest names line In addition to Country Hall of Fame group Alabama, performers at past June Jams included the likes of Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, The Judds, Charley Pride, Steve Earle, Clint Black, Charlie Daniels Band and Glen Campbell.
Joining Owen and Alabama bassist Teddy Gentry on stage this year will be artists including
Fowler said that with the new venue – the VFW Fairgrounds – finding parking will be a major challenge. After the Jam ended, the school system built new facilities on the field where the event was originally held.
The City of Fort Payne conducted a parking survey ahead of this year’s Jam, notifying residents, businesses and churches that they can allow and charge for parking. He credited the city, county, the Chamber and the VFW Post 3128 for their cooperation so far.
Fowler recapped the schedule of events during Alabama Fan Appreciation Week and noted that three-quarters of tickets have already sold. He downplayed expectations a bit, emphasizing that no one should expect to see an event on the scale of past Jams.
“This won’t be 30,000 people,” Fowler joked. The gates at the VFW should open a couple of hours prior to the noon Celebration of Life for the late Alabama founder Jeff Cook.
Tickets for June Jam 2023 are available via ticketmaster.com and at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum, located at 101 Glenn Blvd. SW in Fort Payne. Ticket prices are $49.50 for general admission and $79.75 for premier admission closer to the stage.
Fowler said about 80% of ticket sales have been purchased by people living in other states who will travel to Fort Payne. He encouraged citizens to help make a great first impression on those who do come.
“They’ll see the canyon and want to return here for their vacation,” Fowler said.
He encouraged locals to notify Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy of their willingness to volunteer for the event and said sponsorship opportunities are available for area businesses.
McCurdy also spoke about sponsorships for Boom Days, which happens each September in downtown Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.