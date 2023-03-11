The Alabama Department of Transportation seeks public feedback on a proposed “runaway truck ramp” at the bottom of Hwy. 35 downtown and will conduct a public involvement meeting on March 28, 5-7 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium.
ALDOT plans March 28 hearing on proposed runaway truck ramp above Joe’s Truck Stop
