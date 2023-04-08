Fiddlers' Convention set for June 3

Last June, Landmarks of DeKalb revived the DeKalb County Fiddlers’ Convention after taking a couple of years off during the COVID pandemic.
The event is set to return for the 111th edition this year, scheduled for June 3 at the historic Fort Payne Opera House.
That also happens to be the day of the June Jam Concert at the VFW Fairgrounds, but Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown is hoping the Jam adds interest in the event rather than distracting from it since the Fiddlers’ Convention starts in the morning and the entertainment at the Jam won’t really get going until afternoon.
“[The convention] is a community-driven competition celebrating tradition and heritage with a big helping of fun!” she said. “This event is open to the public to watch for just $10, so come show off your talent or just enjoy the entertainment before you head out to the June Jam.”
The event is a showcase for bluegrass players of all skill levels to show off their talents and win prizes in a wide range of categories.
“With over $5,600 in prizes and awards to be distributed among contestants, the real winners are the audience who will get to witness the skills and creativity on display,” Harper-Brown said.
The event will feature 12 categories for competition. Contestants can register for a single category for $10 and $5 for each additional category. Categories include pee wee fiddler, dobro, mandolin, old time banjo, junior fiddler, flat-top guitar, upright base, bluegass banjo, senior fiddler, old time fiddler, Bluegrass band and old time string band.
Onsite registration will begin at 9 a.m. on June 3. Music will begin at 11 a.m. Audience admission is $10, with kids 10 and under entering for free, and will include a wristband so you can come and go as you please. Food trucks will be on site offering refreshments throughout the event.
Built during the city's industrial boom and opened in 1890, Fort Payne's Opera House is the only one in the State of Alabama still in use. It has been used as a live theatre, movie house, and public forum. A Landmarks of DeKalb Co. Inc. property.
