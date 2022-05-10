On Tuesday May 2, 2022, the peer mentorship program of DeKalb County schools celebrated the end of the year. The program also celebrated the students involved with the program for a job well done.
The event was held at the VFW fair grounds in Fort Payne where elementary students from across the county came to play games and have a wonderful time.
Otis Washington, who is the mental health coordinator for DeKalb County schools helped create the event. Washington also helped implement the peer mentorship program in schools across the county.
“We just wanted to celebrate all the hard work these kids did the past year, but we couldn’t have done it if it weren’t for the school counselors across the county,” Washington said.
The students participated in team building exercises to strengthen trust in others. Although this event was to praise the students who were involved in the peer mediator program this year, this event was also planned to encourage more students to participate in the program next year.
The purpose of the program is to teach students the signs and symptoms of someone who might be struggling with mental health issues. The peer mediator program also strives to teach students about mental health and how important it is.
Lessons range from bullying all the way to substance abuse. These lessons are taught to students of all ages by school counselors.
Washington said there has been progress made from the establishment of this program in schools.
“There are so many stories that I’ve heard about students helping each other. But one sticks out, there was a girl crying in the school bathroom and another student walked up to her and asked what was wrong. The student used the skills she learned in the peer mentorship program to help the girl. Finally, the girl said she was crying because one of her friends was suicidal. Luckily because of the mentorship program we were able to find this student and offer them help,” Washington said.
Washington cites the knowledge the program offers for the lifesaving intervention that came to this student.
“Once we contacted the student the girl was upset about, what she said was true. This student was in fact suicidal, and we were able to help them get better,” explained Washington.
The program is trying to establish a diverse group of students to be involved in the program.
“There are of course the honor students and athletes who are involved, but we really want students from different backgrounds. This is because these students might have something in common that someone else might not,” Washington said.
The more students involved in the program, the better success it will see. Washington also talked about how it is a resource to use students to help their peers.
“The students are the first ones to know anything and everything that happens in the school. So, it just makes sense to teach them how to notice the signs of someone who might need some help, and then they can tell their teacher or school counselor,” said Washington.
The peer mentorship program is planned to continue into the following school year. Washington and those involved want to continue educating students and continuously make improvements to the program to better help students.
“I just really want to give a shoutout to everyone involved. From school counselors to the superintendent. Without them none of this would even be possible,” Washington said.
