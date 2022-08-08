Local teen awarded Southeast Region Scholarship

Sonny Martin, the son of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot Matt Martin, has won the Airborne Public Safety Association’s Southeast Region Scholarship. He plans to attend Auburn University this fall and major in computer engineering.

 Contributed Photo

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden offered congratulations to the son of helicopter pilot Matt Martin, on the occasion of the young man winning the Airborne Public Safety Association’s Southeast Region Scholarship.

Sonny Martin plans to attend Auburn University this fall and major in computer engineering.

