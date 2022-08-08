Local teen awarded Southeast Region Scholarship

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.