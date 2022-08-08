Local teen awarded Southeast Region Scholarship

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden offered congratulations to the son of helicopter pilot Matt Martin, on the occasion of the young man winning the Airborne Public Safety Association’s Southeast Region Scholarship.
Sonny Martin plans to attend Auburn University this fall and major in computer engineering.
Welden told him, “Everyone at the DCSO is so very proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Keep believing in yourself and there will be no limits in what you may achieve. May God continue to bless and keep you in all that you do. God bless!”
The DCSO added a helicopter to its law enforcement fleet in July 2021 to respond much faster to emergencies involving children and elderly who have become lost, locating lost hikers and victims of falls in wilderness areas, forest fires, and assisting deputies and police on the ground in need. It was made possible by donations, grants and volunteer support.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "We would like to thank the ALEA Aviation Unit, B & G Flying Services, Marshall County Aviation Unit, Dale County Aviation Unit, Darwin Spivey Aviation, Carter's Body Shop, CP Auto Parts, EAA and all of the employees at Isbell Field. This resource has been desperately needed for many years in DeKalb County and we are proud to have been able to make it a reality through persistence and hard work. It's going to save lives in our community."
The APSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational, individual membership organization with over 3,000 members, founded in 1968 to support and encourage the use of aircraft in public safety. APSA provides networking systems, educational seminars and product expositions that members find invaluable.
Through the awards & scholarships program, APSA recognizes excellence by its members, their children and others whose actions have had a positive impact on the profession. APSA provides 12 regional scholarships of $2,500 to each recipient. The winners of the awards epitomize the organization’s motto, 'To Serve, Save and Protect from the Air'.
