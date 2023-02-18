County gets update on projects, promotes staff
Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles said crews are patching potholes while preparing to pave and resurface from this year’s list. He said the bridge added on County Road 422 southwest of Fyffe, has been completed and took on traffic last week.

“We are glad to have that finished up,” he said. “[The bridge is] a lot better than what was there before.”

