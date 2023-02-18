County gets update on projects, promotes staff

Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles said crews are patching potholes while preparing to pave and resurface from this year’s list. He said the bridge added on County Road 422 southwest of Fyffe, has been completed and took on traffic last week.
“We are glad to have that finished up,” he said. “[The bridge is] a lot better than what was there before.”
He said new trucks they aim to switch over to have not arrived yet and he lacks confidence that they will right away.
“We still have not received delivery of any of our new dump trucks as of yet. They were supposed to be filled the first of this month. I hope that at least some of those bodies are in transit from the factory to body manufacturer, but I have not gotten an update from anybody over the last several days.
"I’m hoping we can get most of our trucks in the March auction. I don’t feel confident we’ll get all of them here in time. We have some assurance on the March auction, but who knows what’s gonna happen after this,” Broyles said.
“I have a feeling we have some hard times ahead of us.”
Broyles recommended hiring Gregg Casey for the Road Department, which was approved. One job vacancy remains on the District 3 crew.
County Engineer Ben Luther updated the commission on requests for traffic striping on three roads: County Roads 56, 106 and 177. He recommended they accept the one proposal received from J.C. Cheat Contracting in the amount of $17,780, which they did.
Luther also noted a damage claim from Wiley Hatfield in District One for a broken windshield after a brush cutter slung debris at his vehicle and broke out his rear window. The commission voted to forward this to their insurance company.
The DeKalb County Commission approved three new additions to the 911 Board and made several personnel changes at its meeting this week.
The commission thanked Scot Westbrook, Anthony Clifton and Thomas Ridgeway for their service on the board while welcoming Sheriff Nick Welden, Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables and Geraldine businessman Jeff Buttram to the 911 board.
District Two Commissioner Terry Harris said he felt like Ables and Buttram would make sound additions to the board while District Four Commissioner Lester Black said Welden is also a good choice.
The commission reappointed Kenneth Blake to serve on the Blake Fire Protection Authority.
At the DeKalb County Detention Facility, Kizzy Jones was promoted to compliance clerk to replace Nina Haney, who retired. Replacing Jones as assistant chief jail administrator is Tracie Hamilton. Replacing Hamilton as jail financial clerk is Valerie Williams, who previously served as a corrections officer.
The commission also promoted Christina Cronnon from corrections officer to executive administrative assistant and promoted Wendi Wright from warrant clerk to deputy clerk. Jessica Johnson, a former employee, was hired to replace Mitchell Smith, who quit on Feb. 10.
In the Rural Public Transportation Department, Ruth Horridge was hired as a sub driver, while Clay Varner was hired in the same position after transferring from the Road Department.
The commission also heard a report from Diana Goss, the executive director of the DeKalb E-Center in Rainsville. She said their goals are to educate, empower and equip potential entrepreneurs, and they got off to a start on Feb. 9 with an Entrepreneurial Pop-Up Workshop involving expert speakers from Auburn University. Attending that event were 28 students, who included 10 small businesses, six idea-stage entrepreneurs and one innovation-led entrepreneur.
“They need more assistance and training on how to make their businesses more successful,” Goss said. “We can help all of these individuals so they can support the tax base and provide more jobs.”
She thanked the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce for its assistance in promoting the program.
The E-Center is planning a June workshop on marketing, which is their top-requested subject matter, as well as a risk management workshop.
“A lot of leaders are going to guide this thing forward,” Goss said. “All hands are on deck to make sure our workforce is viable. The sprinklers have been installed in our building, so we are ready to go. It is a beautiful thing to watch how people come together and coordinate, like SAM Construction, Metal Market doing and installing our signs and Farmer’s Telecommunications Cooperative installing one gig of service for our co-working space. DeKalb County is beautiful and its people are beautiful. Thank you for making this possible. There’s a lot of work ahead, but we can shape this into exactly what DeKalb needs.”
Commission President Ricky Harcrow thanked Goss and said the county was happy to be a part of the startup program for the E-Center.
Commissioner Shane Wootten thanked Goss and said any resources that can help businesses to thrive has benefit.
District Three Commissioner Ron Saferite said, “We’ve needed this for a long time.”
