For such a small town, Powell Police Department’s officers have been busy in their efforts to keep their citizens safe.
“A lot of things have been happening in Powell lately,” says Powell Police Chief Gage Wilson. “I have promised every concerned citizen that our police department is working diligently to make sure Powell continues to be a safe place to live.
“I can’t thank these officers enough for what they do. They really do put their heart and soul into helping our community. Having K-9 Xena on our team now is a tremendous asset to this Department.”
In addition to the double shooting that recently happened at the Haymon Homes residence that has since been turned over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, officers have maintained a sharp eye, and sharp nose in Xena’s case – for area crime.
Officer Jordan Lewis recently stopped a vehicle for speeding, and K-9 Officer Nick Morgan and Chief Wilson were there to assist. While Lewis was writing warnings for the moving violation, Officer Morgan was speaking to the occupants and sensed something was a “little off.” He developed suspicion that the occupants may be concealing something, so he deployed K-9 Xena who gave a positive alert of narcotics.
When they searched the vehicle, they quickly found drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine, as well as a magnetic box attached to the frame under the vehicle which contained an undetermined amount of methamphetamine. The occupants were arrested and the case was turned over to DeKalb County Narcotics.
In a separate incident, after receiving multiple calls about an intoxicated man at a gas station, officers observed Charles Ginn, 47, of Powell getting into his vehicle with a liquor bottle in his hand. Officer Morgan and Chief Wilson intervened before the man could leave the parking lot. The subject reportedly still had the bottle of vodka in his hand and a second bottle in his console. He was arrested and charged with DUI and open container.
“I’m thankful to be the Chief here, but more so thankful to have the team I do,” says Wilson. “Our team is full of pro-active Police Officers and we will not stop until there is no more crime here. Just know if you come to Powell and break the law, we are here working to prosecute you.
“I want to thank all agencies involved in helping us. Without them it wouldn’t be possible. It’s so important in Law Enforcement to have and maintain a great working relationship with other agencies.”
