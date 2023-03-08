Derailments highlight need for rail safety reform
Steven Stiefel

Four train derailments in less than five months in Ohio have turned a spotlight on railroad safety nationally, and local emergency management officials are aware of the potential dangers that come with rail traffic.

“The biggest problem you have with a material spill is the evacuation of the public,” says Anthony Clifton, director of the DeKalb County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency. “You’re looking at closing major thoroughfares, closing and evacuating schools, the nursing homes and apartment complexes."

