Huber announces candidacy for constable

Mark Huber, of Rainsville, is running for DeKalb County District 4 Constable in the Republican Primary on March 3, 2020. Huber, is the General Manager of WVSM Radio in Rainsville. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management of Technology from Athens State University. In addition, he also holds an EMS EMT-Intermediate degree from NACC.
He is a 1982 graduate of Plainview High School. Mark Huber is an Amateur Radio Operator & Severe Storm Spotter for the National Weather Service. Mr. Huber has served on the Rainsville City Council (1992-1996), 20+ years on the Northeast Alabama Home and Garden Show Board of Directors, as a former member of the Rainsville Rescue Squad serving as an Intermediate EMT, a former volunteer fireman with the Rainsville Fire Department, a former reserve police officer with the Rainsville Police Department, and a former volunteer with the DeKalb EMA. Mark is the husband of Regina (Morgan) Huber and the father of Halle and Harrison Huber.
