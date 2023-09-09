Count DeKalb County residents among those who will never forget.
DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 post members will gather – and have invited all area veterans groups and the public to join them – to join them at 6 a.m. Monday for 9/11 Patriots Day sunrise flag raising ceremony in honor of those lost in the Sept. 11, 2023 terrorist attacks.
Other events are slated as well to mark this 22nd anniversary.
In addition to the flag ceremony, Post Commander Colt Drouillard said all DeKalb veterans are invited for a Patriots’ Day Veterans Breakfast at the VFW.
The VFW post is located at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne.
The annual “A Day to Remember” memorial event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, on the steps of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Special guests will include state Rep. Rex Reynolds, District 21, a retired law enforcement officer from the Huntsville Police Department, Mark Herndon, and Leah Seawright. Seawright will be singing the national anthem and introducing a special song for such a time as this.
On Tuesday,
Sept.12, 2023, between 10-11 a.m. CST, the Hannah White Arnett Chapter, NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 are calling for the residents of Dekalb County to join in flag- waving to remind all Americans of the feeling so many had – the pride in country, the unity and patriotism – which was expressed on the days followi g 9/11/01
In addition to local efforts, a national event will be hosted LIVE on WAA’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. The broadcasts will include interviews and stories from volunteers, supporters, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and members of the next generation.
All are invited to bring flags to wave with members of Hannah White Arnett and Dekalb County VFW Post 3128 to the City Park in Fort Payne, AL, at 10 a.m. CST, or to wave flags in your homes with your families & friends, at your businesses with co-workers, in schools with students/teachers, etc,
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director, Karen Worcester. “But more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women, and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms.”
MSgt. Scott Azbell, USAF, Retired, Dekalb County WAA Co-Location Coordinator and Alabama September Veteran of the Month is quoted: “(The) flag is a unifying object that brings many different people together. Our nation’s flag is important to me and symbolizes the great country that we are all a part of – all of us, together. I get goosebumps when I see our flag being waved; it makes me proud to be an American. God bless America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.