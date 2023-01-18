Burnell H. Gilbert/Henagar

Burnell H. Gilbert, 77, of Henagar, died Jan. 13, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Henagar Baptist Church with Revs. Roger Graham and David Hairston officiating. Burial following in Biddle Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church prior to service. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

