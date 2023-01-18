Burnell H. Gilbert/Henagar
Burnell H. Gilbert, 77, of Henagar, died Jan. 13, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Henagar Baptist Church with Revs. Roger Graham and David Hairston officiating. Burial following in Biddle Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church prior to service. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Goldie Eller Durham/Fort Payne
Goldie Eller Durham, 92, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Adamsburg Cemetery.
Lonnie Mae Word, 85, of Dawson, died Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral services were 12 p.m. Jan. 16 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Janila Fay Murphy/ Dutton
Janila Fay Murphy, 92, of Dutton, died Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 17 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Billy Renfroe officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Barbara Jean Hill/Rainsville
Barbara Jean Hill, 86, of Rainsville, died Jan. 14, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at Rainsville First Baptist Church with Rev. David Cofield officiating. Burial was 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in Mountain View Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Puppet Team, Gideons International, or Addicts 4 Christ. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
