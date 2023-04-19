Repeat offender sentenced to life for domestic attack

Joseph Shane Langston

District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford announced today that a multiple-time felon is off the streets of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which includes DeKalb and Cherokee counties.

Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston sentenced Joseph Shane Langston of Centre to a term of life in prison for the May 2021 knife attack of his wife while she was in the shower.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.