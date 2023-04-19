Repeat offender sentenced to life for domestic attack

District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford announced today that a multiple-time felon is off the streets of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which includes DeKalb and Cherokee counties.
Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston sentenced Joseph Shane Langston of Centre to a term of life in prison for the May 2021 knife attack of his wife while she was in the shower.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brady Burns and Stanna Guice.
Last month, Langston entered an open plea to the offense of Domestic Violence 2nd Degree following selection of a jury. On April 17 he appeared before Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston for a sentencing hearing, during which the victim testified regarding her injuries and the violence perpetrated against her.
“We could not have had this outcome without the bravery shown by the victim,” said Summerford. “Victims of domestic violence often face an uphill climb because their whole lives are often turned upside down when a loved one destroys their sense of safety. In these circumstances, victims often have to basically start an all new life.”
Assistant District Attorneys Brady Burns and Stanna Guice, who prosecuted the case, introduced further evidence of Langston’s prior convictions in the State of Georgia for acts of violence, among other prior felonies, misdemeanors and probation violations.
