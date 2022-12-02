UGF encourages companies to turn in payroll deductions

United Givers Fund of DeKalb County is at the end of their campaign for this year; however, Executive Director Elizabeth McElrath said they will still take donations and pledges until the end of the year.
They are at about 50% of their goal of $175,00.00 for the campaign.
This does not mean that they won’t take donations next year, but if someone doesn’t pledge now and pay next year, it will go to next year’s campaign.
The majority of funds raised during the campaign (approximately 58%) come from individuals who contribute through payroll deduction at their place of employment.
UGF is a Tax Exempt 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law. Companies who participate in payroll deduction are encouraged to begin their campaigns as early as possible.
With the addition of Marked for Life – The Hope Center as a new member agency, they need all the donations and pledges they can get for the coming year.
McElrath stated that since COVID, they have not been what they used to be but they are working to get back to being on everyone’s donation list.
McElrath also stated that they will be in both Rainsville and Fort Payne’s Christmas Parade this year.
They have added a surprise with Miss UGF 2022 riding with them in the Fort Payne Parade. Next year they plan to have a pageant and crown Miss UGF 2023 and then the following years.
Anyone wishing to make a donation or pledge may do so on their Facebook page, through the mail, by calling (256) 845-4006 or stopping by their office at 106 3rd Street SE in Fort Payne. Additionally, McElrath said they can email an invoice.
“Also, if you would like to volunteer, please feel free to contact the office anytime,” she said.
