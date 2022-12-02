UGF encourages companies to turn in payroll deductions

United Givers Fund Executive Director Elizabeth McElrath said they will still take donations and pledges until the end of the year. They are at about 50% of their goal of $175,00.00 for the campaign.

 by Steven Stiefel

United Givers Fund of DeKalb County is at the end of their campaign for this year; however, Executive Director Elizabeth McElrath said they will still take donations and pledges until the end of the year.

