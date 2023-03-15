Benefield added to Alabama HOF

Fyffe Head Football Coach Paul Benefield was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame on March 13 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.
Benefield's achievements at Fyffe High School are about as close to being the greatest prep football dynasty in Alabama as you can get. A 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the Class 2A state championship game last fall was their sixth state championship since 2014, and it was also their sixth 15-0 season.
A native of Fort Payne, Coach Benefield grew up in Fyffe and was a member of the Red Devils’ football team coached by legendary coach Ronnie Haushalter, who was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
Benefield graduated from Fyffe High School in 1976 and Jacksonville State University in 1980, and he also earned a master’s degree from JSU.
He is 292-44 in his tenure at Fyffe from 1997 until now.
The Hall of Fame is a program developed and managed by the Alabama High School High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
This year’s class will be the 23rd class inducted since the HOF’s inception in 1991.
