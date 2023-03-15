Benefield added to Alabama HOF

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, left, and DeKalb Superintendent Wayne Lyles, right, were on hand to congratulate Coach Paul Benefield.

Fyffe Head Football Coach Paul Benefield was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame on March 13 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

Benefield's achievements at Fyffe High School are about as close to being the greatest prep football dynasty in Alabama as you can get. A 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the Class 2A state championship game last fall was their sixth state championship since 2014, and it was also their sixth 15-0 season.

