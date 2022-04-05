Geraldine student killed in hit-and-run

A Geraldine student-athlete killed Saturday in a hit-and-run incident is being remembered by his coaches and classmates while Alabama State Troopers ask for any information about the driver who fled the scene.
On Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a 14-year-old was fatally injured when a 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were operating was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The incident occurred Saturday at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to ALEA Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal.
"The juvenile was pronounced decreased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Alabama Highway 75 near the 68 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Geraldine," O'Neal said.
Geraldine boys head basketball coach Jeremy Smith said ninth-grade student-athlete Harley Lasseter played both basketball and football.
In a statement jointly released with Principal Jason Mayfield and head football coach Michael Davis, they said, “Harley was an outstanding young man. He was an everyday example of honor and integrity. His positive attitude was conveyed through his charming smile. Harley made an immediate impact on our school and teams through his commitment to his teammates. He was both a joy to be around and a relentless competitor at the same time.
“Our teams and school are crushed with this tragic news, and we grieve with the family for this senseless loss. It serves as a reminder for us to be thankful for our blessings and to hug those we love.”
Mayfield told The Sand Mountain Reporter, “It was a good thing the incident happened at the end of spring break rather than at the beginning. You don’t ever want anything like this to happen. But because if it would have happened at the beginning of spring break, I don’t think we would have had as much outreach to love on one another like we’ve had. Our students were lucky to be coming back to school, coming back to family and coming back to opportunities to grieve Harley’s loss and celebrate him.”
Mayfield said counselors and various local pastors were on hand at the school Monday morning to speak with students, faculty and staff, offering grief counseling to anyone who needed it.
“His family was here too,” Mayfield said. “That was good for them and for us and our students, I think.”
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
The penalty for hit-and-run in Alabama resulting in someone’s death is imprisonment for a minimum of one year and one day and a maximum of 10 years, plus a possible fine of up to $15,000, upon conviction.
The police are typically able to identify the person guilty of a hit-and-run through interviewing eyewitnesses, gathering surveillance footage, inspecting the scene of the accident and/or publicizing the accident to request more information.
If anyone has information regarding the unknown vehicle and/or incident, they should contact the Alabama State Troopers at 256-353-0631 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
