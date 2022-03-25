The sentencing of Christopher Madison to life in prison without parole for murdering Amberly Barnett brings some closure to one of the most harrowing cases in DeKalb County history.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said that in his 23 years of working in law enforcement, “that was the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed. There’s a spot in my heart that is still missing because of how horrible it was.”
The State of Alabama, in consultation with the family of the victim and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, reached an
agreement with Madison and his attorneys. He pled guilty to the charge of Capital Murder and by agreement with the State will serve the rest of his life in the state penitentiary without the possibility of being paroled. He acknowledged that he loses any right to appeal the decision.
In exchange for agreeing to the plea deal – admitting guilt and forfeiting any right to a jury trial of an appeal -- Madison convinced the state to drop count two, alleging the murder occurred during an attempted rape or sodomy. This would have been difficult to prove due to a lack of evidence, but prosecutors knew there was evidence to suggest Madison is sexually attracted to minors. The single remaining count only required them to prove he murdered a child under the age of 14.
While sentencing Madison, Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor told the family “he is no longer a member of society and never again will be able to hurt another victim. Because we are a civilized society, he’s been afforded due process and every opportunity our forefathers envisioned, including attorneys to offer a defense. Now he is being convicted of one of the most heinous crimes... Mr. Madison, it is justice that you will never again breathe the air of the free world. It is mercy that you will not be met with the same outcome as [the victim], but that mercy is not so much for you as it is for the family so they are not forced to re-experience it public view. You will be prayed for. Whether you meet God one day as a forgiven sinner is not for me to determine.”
Taylor added, “[Madison] will draw his last breath in the bowels off the state penitentiary, and whatever will be left of his life is not a life that anyone would choose. Those who would commit this crime, be warned that you will face the consequences for what you have done.”
Amberly’s mother, Jonie Barnett, expressed gratitude for the team assembled to bring her family justice, but added that “no matter how many times he is sentenced, no matter what is said or done, there will never be the justice that my heart aches for. There is no greater justice than can ever be done now than what God will make sure of allowing happening to him; and then he will have God and Amberly at his judgment day, which I hope is soon.”
She said they wanted the deal on the condition that Madison goes into the general population at the penitentiary. “That’s my only reasoning of allowing that, where he will then deservedly get what we all know will be coming towards him.”
She expects that the 1,400 other inmates Madison is likely to encounter at Williams E. Donaldson Prison will not be accepting of a convicted child murderer since many of them have families of their own. There may be some truth to her implications. In the last two months, at least three inmates there have died at the prison near Birmingham due to incidents of blunt force trauma, a stabbing and asphyxiation.
“From the day that he gets sent to prison, there will not be a timespan long or short enough for him to live,” the mother predicted.
Amberly’s aunt, K.C. Barnett, called Madison “the devil himself in disguise” and said “the devil doesn’t care about anything…. So please just hold your family close and don’t trust easily. We received a final sentence, but we will never have true justice. God is the only one that can give Amberly true justice.”
Family spoke of Amberly as a loving little girl and beautiful soul whose absence left a gaping wound in their lives. Jonie said her daughter was “the one who made me not only grow up fast, but also showed me what true love is. The day this monster took my daughter’s life was the day he also took most of mine as well.”
Welden expects Madison will one day see her in the afterlife “standing next to God… and her be whole and not how he left her and have to confess his sins in front of her, then that’s the justice that will be served.”
For now, he said, the family is happy to see him held accountable.
“They’ve seen justice. But my heart is still broken for that little baby. Today she would have been close to the age of getting a permit to drive. We take so many things in life for granted. But this has made me get into a different gear and drive deep down to do my job and pursue them even harder. There will always be a missing piece in my heart for Amberly, but I feel like she’s looking down today smiling,” Welden said.
Welden praised the “amazing team” of law enforcement and prosecutors, saying he has “the highest respect for them making sure that everything was done how it needed to be done.”
He said he’s thought about the case daily for the past four years.
“I was just heartbroken. This morning, leaving the jail, there was still a missing piece. I wanted what the family wanted -- justice and some type of relief for them to help make me feel like we had done our job, and today we got that. This morning I felt some peace and comfort come about the Lord’s will and the judge’s verdict, knowing that [Madison] is going to prison for life,” he said.
Welden said the case will stay with him and drive him to save other kids from a similar fate.
“[The case] lit a fire to hunt these monsters and to stomp them out. From things where we’ve linked with the State and the Feds… The [Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force] is getting pedophiles at home. And that is before they get out and find a victim. That has given me the drive to be the predator after that type of predator. That’s what this case has done to me.”
