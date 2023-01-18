Seats are still available for the Fort Payne Ciy School Parental Engagement Department’s Tech Training Day for parents and grandparents of students.
The sessions provide training on school tools and devices and how-to’s for checking daily work and grades. Training is presented at a personalized pace to match the tech level of all participants.
The training is free and will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Little Ridge Elementary School in the Professional Development Room. Two meeting times per age group are offered.
Kindergarden-4th grade training sessions are set for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m to 6 p.m.
Fifth-12th grade training will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
