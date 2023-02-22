Casino vote unlikely this legislative session

A couple of years ago, gambling was a hot topic as word spread that DeKalb and Jackson Counties were competing for the right to host a proposed resort with a thousand rooms and a host of retail and entertainment features, but the bill to enable that died in the Alabama Legislature.

Don’t expect the issue to be revived, at least this year, when the 2023 legislative session begins on March 7.

