Casino vote unlikely this legislative session

A couple of years ago, gambling was a hot topic as word spread that DeKalb and Jackson Counties were competing for the right to host a proposed resort with a thousand rooms and a host of retail and entertainment features, but the bill to enable that died in the Alabama Legislature.
Don’t expect the issue to be revived, at least this year, when the 2023 legislative session begins on March 7.
House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, newly elected to that position this year, expressed reservations about pursuing a gambling bill in part because of the large freshman class in the House. Ledbetter said he supports the idea of regulating gambling, but 31 of the 105 House members are new; gambling bills require a three-fifths vote to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot for voters.
Also, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is pursuing lawsuits to close electronic bingo halls that operate under county constitutional amendments. Marshall has had some recent success in those efforts, which are backed by rulings of the Alabama Supreme Court that say the electronic machines are illegal gambling devices, like slot machines.
“I don’t know what the Supreme Court’s ruling is going to do to it,” Ledbetter told AL.com. “I don’t know what the attorney general is going to do with it. There’s just a lot of moving parts that make it difficult to have anything go forward.”
A gambling study group appointed by Ivey issued a report in December 2020 that said a lottery, casinos, sports betting and regulation of gambling could generate $510 million to $710 million a year in state revenue. After the report, Ivey supported a three-bill package during the 2021 session that called for a lottery, sports betting and a regulatory board and six new casinos (including one in either Jackson or DeKalb county). It passed the Senate but died without coming up for a vote in the House.
The proposed casino in northeast Alabama would have been operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians under a compact with the state. A spokesperson for the tribe said they wanted specifically to locate in this area due to proximity to Chattanooga, where casinos are illegal.
Casino-style games are those offered by full-service casinos, including slot machines, table games, dice games, and card games. Generally, there are two types of casino operations, commercial casinos and tribal casinos. One important distinction to keep in mind when considering gambling is that lotteries are often operated or administered by a state, while casinos are operated privately, but regulated by the state in which they operate.
Alabama is one of nine states that does not allow class III tribal or commercial full-service casino-style games. Of the 41 states that allow class III tribal or commercial full-service casino-style games, 29 states have tribal casinos, and 27 states have commercial casinos. Fifteen states have both tribal and commercial casinos.
Forty-five states have lotteries, including the four that border Alabama. Each of the 45 states that offer lottery games also allow play of multi-state lotteries, including Mega Millions and Powerball, and some states participate in smaller, regional multistate lotteries.
For the legislation two years ago, the Legislative Services Agency estimated a lottery would raise $200 million to $300 million a year in revenue for the state, and casinos would raise $300 million to $400 million.
The chief sponsor of gambling legislation, Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, said he’s planning to introduce a similar bill this year, but he wants to wait and see if a bill is initiated in the House.
“It does no good if the House refuses to pick it up, if the House refuses to deal with it,” Albritton said. “Unless the House gets their head out of the sand and continues to ignore the issue, we’re stuck with where we are.”
The 2023 legislative session starts March 7. Gov. Kay Ivey will speak to a joint session of the Legislature in her State of the State address that evening.
In other business, Rob Green, Ledbetter’s communication director, said the Speaker has co-signed House Bill 1 increasing the criminal penalties for drug traffickers who sell and distribute fentanyl. The penalty for one to less than two grams of fentanyl would be a mandatory sentence of three years in prison and a minimum fine of $50,000. Three grams would ensure a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and fine of $100,000. Four to eight grams of fentanyl would get at least 25 years in prison and a fine of $500,000. Eight grams or more of fentanyl would result in a life sentence and $750,000 fine.
Ledbetter said during the organizational session in January that the fentanyl bill from State Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Mobile, would be a top priority for the House Republican Caucus this session, so expect early movement on it.
House Bill 6 is a parental rights bill sponsored by Rep. Kenneth Paschal while State Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Tallapoosa, has introduced a bill to ban the teaching of divisive concepts in House Bill 7.
