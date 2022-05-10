Antique Alley set to return again

Those seeking bargains may go treasure hunting this week as the Antique Alley Yard Sale returns to DeKalb County. Others will want a head's up to give themselves more time to travel as the roadways fill with traffic starting tomorrow.
The event always happens the Thursday-Sunday following Mother's Day. From May 12-15, the 502-mile-long outdoor event is expected to attract a lot of traffic, both from vendors hoping to sell their belongings and shoppers looking to fill trailers and pickup truck beds with goodies to take home.
It begins in Meridian, Miss., stretches up into Alabama,
passing through Birmingham and winding through towns in northeast Alabama, passing into Dade County, Chattanooga and Knoxville to finally end in Bristol, Va.
DeKalb Tourism President and CEO John Dersham cautions locals to expect some vendors will set up early.
“I’d be surprised if all our hotels weren’t sold out. A lot of the merchants at the yard sale will stay in our motels. The restaurants in town should also do really well," Dersham has stated in the past.
