Mentone loses another landmark

Thursday’s fire at The Hitching Post in Mentone brought back horrible memories of the morning I learned that the Mentone Springs Hotel had burned to the ground.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thursday’s fire at The Hitching Post in Mentone brought back horrible memories of the morning I learned that the Mentone Springs Hotel had burned to the ground.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.
I drove up to Mentone with my daughter to have a look. It’s a total loss. To call this tragic is an understatement.
Sharon Barron Burke, who ran the Gourdie Shop, shared that her “heart is broken” over it.
“Next year would have been our 40th year in The Hitching Post,” she said. “It was not just losing all of my inventory and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry but my collection of Gourdies. Special ones I made for my mother and ones my children let me display from their childhood. I am so sorry the new people’s visions burned and the future joy they would have experienced. My dream was a reality that is no longer and I will cherish the sweet memories.”
Stephen Smith was getting ready to meet Friday morning with the tenants preparing to move into the restored landmark.
“We were going to discuss our plans and how we would work together to create a special experience for visitors and locals alike. We hurt for the Mentone community over the loss of such a storied landmark. We hurt for our friend Jerry Clifton, who had the vision to bring new life to the building. We hurt for our friends Sharon Barron Burke, Terrie Fletcher Patterson, Jessica Harper-Brown and Holly Watson-Houston, who each had a dream and the courage to pursue that dream inside this special space.”
Smith added, “From the day Jerry called us and said the building was going on the market, we have been involved in helping create a vision and bring it to life. We were set to open a shop offering books, gifts, apparel, souvenirs, and supplies to support the thousands of outdoor enthusiasts who visit the area. We also had beautiful dreams for the upstairs. Live music. Community gatherings. Fun and delicious food. And yes ... those community dances everyone talks about and misses.”
We are all now mourning a lost landmark that made Mentone special and could have shined brighter than ever. I’m thankful no other businesses were lost.
This happens during a tough time of year when a lot of people are feeling down. The country seems like its a total mess.
Don’t lose hope. The future is what we make it. And Mentone WILL rise again from the ashes.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:14 AM
Sunset: 05:15:33 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:37:25 AM
Sunset: 05:16:33 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:36:34 AM
Sunset: 05:17:33 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:35:42 AM
Sunset: 05:18:32 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:34:48 AM
Sunset: 05:19:31 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 06:33:54 AM
Sunset: 05:20:31 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:32:57 AM
Sunset: 05:21:29 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.